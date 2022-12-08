Express and WHP Global join hands to build brand portfolio and aid long-term growth

Dec. 08, 2022 7:01 AM ETEXPRBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Express (EXPR) and WHP Global enter strategic partnership to advance an omnichannel platform which is expected to drive accelerated, long-term growth through the acquisition and operation of a portfolio of brands.
  • Both will also form an intellectual property JV intended to scale the Express brand through new domestic category licensing and international expansion opportunities.
  • WHP to invest $25M to acquire 5.4M newly issued shares of EXPR at $4.60 per share, representing an approximate pro forma ownership of 7.4%.
  • EXPR and WHP form intellectual property JV is valued at ~$400M with WHP to invest $235M for 60% ownership, EXPR to own 40%
  • Transaction is expected to close in Q4 2022.
  • Stock down 3.9% pre-market

