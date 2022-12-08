Hershey attracts buy rating from UBS on sweet 2023 setup

Dec. 08, 2022 7:05 AM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Candy bars

memoriesarecaptured/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

UBS turned bullish on Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on its view the setup for 2023 looks promising.

Analyst Cody Ross thinks the food company will remain in a beat-and-raise cycle all the way through 2025 with Hershey's organic sales momentum among the strongest in the sector. UBS forecasts Hershey (HSY) will see 9% organic sales growth in 2023.

"Our [near-term] confidence is underpinned by wrap-around price benefits in 2023 coupled with capacity additions, while our [long-term] confidence is driven by a more accommodative operating environment in Confection and a long runway of growth for sizable Snacks business," updated Ross.

UBS upgraded Hershey (HSY) to a Buy rating from Neutral and assigned a higher price target of $269.

Seeking Alpha author Francois Soto also has a Buy rating on Hershey.

Shares of Hershey (HSY) moved 1.40% higher in premarket trading on Thursday.

Sector watch: Campbell Soup and food peers outperform as investors look to inflation, recession hedges

