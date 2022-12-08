SpotLite360 IOT Solutions agrees to acquire TrackX Holdings
Dec. 08, 2022 7:09 AM ETSpotLite360 IOT Solutions, Inc. (SPLTF), TKXHF, TKX:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SpotLite360 IOT Solutions (OTCPK:SPLTF) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of TrackX Holdings (OTCPK:TKXHF).
- The deal is expected to be structured as a plan of arrangement, merger, amalgamation, share exchange, and/or other similar transaction that will result in TrackX becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of the company or otherwise combining its corporate existence with that of the company.
- The move to create new revenue opportunities, as well as an enhanced ability to further commercialize its supply chain visibility solutions utilizing IoT and blockchain technologies.
- The company and TrackX to consummate the deal during Q1 2023.
- There can be no assurance that the deal will be completed as proposed or at all.
- Additionally, the company is also reporting that James Greenwell has resigned as the CEO and President of Spotlite360. Tim Harvie, will be assuming the interim responsibilities of President and CEO on behalf of the company through the completion of the deal.
Comments