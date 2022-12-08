G1 Therapeutics drug shows promise in initial data from phase 2 breast cancer trial

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) said initial data from a phase 2 mechanism of action (MOA) trial showed favorable alterations in the tumor microenvironment from a single dose of trilaciclib monotherapy in patients with early-stage triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).

In the ongoing neoadjuvant phase 2 study, evaluable paired biopsies were available for 23 patients. Tumor tissue was obtained before the drug was given. Then patients received a single dose of monotherapy (240 mg/m2) trilaciclib, followed by a tumor biopsy about one week later to check the effect of the drug in tumor microenvironment.

The company said the treatment phase of the study was started after the on-treatment (second) tumor biopsy and included trilaciclib administered in combination with dose-dense anthracycline cyclophosphamide/ taxane with the option to add Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and/or carboplatin, sold as Paraplatin.

Twenty-one patients received Keytruda in addition to chemotherapy starting at cycle 1, and 17 patients received carboplatin starting at cycle 5.

G1 said that data one week after a single dose of trilaciclib showed a trend toward an increased ratio of CD8+ T-cells to Tregs within the tumor microenvironment.

The trend suggests that trilaciclib may favorably modulate the composition of immune cells to support antitumor immune responses, according to the company.

G1 noted that tumor biopsies from most patients showed the trend.

Initial safety and tolerability data were consistent with historical safety data from the standard of care neoadjuvant regimen with potential reductions in certain hematologic adverse events, the company added.

"These results show that trilaciclib monotherapy can improve the ratio of CD8+ T cells to Tregs and thus may enhance the overall antitumor immune response and confirm the trends we observed in preclinical studies and in peripheral blood in our Phase 2 trial in TNBC," said G1 Chief Medical Officer Raj Malik.

G1 noted that the data reinforce finding from two nonclinical studies of trilaciclib on the immune response in human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) and its antitumor efficacy in murine models of breast and colorectal cancer.

GTHX +3.13% to $6.58 premarket Dec. 8