Paramount+ launches in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, now available in 45 markets

Dec. 08, 2022 7:15 AM ETParamount Global (PARA), PARAABy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

Paramount Studios Water Tower

mixmotive/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) said on Thursday that its streaming service, Paramount+, was now available in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, bringing the total to 45 markets.
  • The streaming service, which contains content such as Star Trek, Tulsa King, Yellowjackets and more, will be priced at € 7.99 or CHF 12 after a 7-day trial period.
  • Paramount (PARA) (PARAA) also said that Paramount+ would launch on Sky platforms in Germany and Austria, starting on December 8 as well. This will let Sky subscribers with Sky Cinema have access to Paramount+ content at no additional cost and the Paramount+ app will be available on Sky Q.
  • In French-speaking Switzerland, Paramount+ will be distributed via Canal+ as part of the offers CANAL+ Famille, CANAL+ Ciné Séries and CANAL+ La Totale.
  • Paramount+ became available in France on December 1.
  • Paramount (PARA) (PARAA) shares rose 1.3% in premarket trading.
  • On Tuesday, Paramount Global (PARA) (PARAA) CEO Bob Bakish warned that fourth-quarter advertising will be "a bit below" the level the company saw in the third quarter.

