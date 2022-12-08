Paramount+ launches in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, now available in 45 markets
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) said on Thursday that its streaming service, Paramount+, was now available in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, bringing the total to 45 markets.
- The streaming service, which contains content such as Star Trek, Tulsa King, Yellowjackets and more, will be priced at € 7.99 or CHF 12 after a 7-day trial period.
- Paramount (PARA) (PARAA) also said that Paramount+ would launch on Sky platforms in Germany and Austria, starting on December 8 as well. This will let Sky subscribers with Sky Cinema have access to Paramount+ content at no additional cost and the Paramount+ app will be available on Sky Q.
- In French-speaking Switzerland, Paramount+ will be distributed via Canal+ as part of the offers CANAL+ Famille, CANAL+ Ciné Séries and CANAL+ La Totale.
- Paramount+ became available in France on December 1.
- Paramount (PARA) (PARAA) shares rose 1.3% in premarket trading.
- On Tuesday, Paramount Global (PARA) (PARAA) CEO Bob Bakish warned that fourth-quarter advertising will be "a bit below" the level the company saw in the third quarter.
