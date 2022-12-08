Cutera prices convertible senior notes offering
Dec. 08, 2022 7:14 AM ETCutera, Inc. (CUTR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) has priced a private offering of $100M aggregate principal amount of 4.00% convertible senior notes due 2029.
- Initial purchasers of the notes will be granted an option to purchase up to an additional $20M aggregate principal amount of the notes.
- The notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.00% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears. They will mature on June 1, 2029, unless earlier converted, repurchased or redeemed.
- The initial conversion rate will be 17.1378 shares of Cutera's (CUTR) common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be ~$96.4M or ~$115.8M if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full. Cutera (CUTR) intends to use ~$20.8M of the net proceeds to pay the aggregate cost of the capped call transactions it plans to enter with one of the initial purchasers or its affiliate and certain other financial institutions.
