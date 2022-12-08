Plurilock unit receives $1.2M purchase order from from several organizations in November 2022
- Cybersecurity solutions provider Plurilock Security (OTCQB:PLCKF) said its unit Aurora Systems Consulting received purchase orders from several organizations in November 2022, totaling $1.2M.
- The series of orders demonstrates Plurilock's continued sales growth across key industry verticals.
- The order is part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement program, a U.S. Government-Wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle.
- All contracts and orders announced by Plurilock and its subsidiaries since Jan.1 including the latest orders, represent a combined total of roughly $40.2M in sales.
