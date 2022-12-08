Plurilock unit receives $1.2M purchase order from from several organizations in November 2022

Dec. 08, 2022 7:16 AM ETPlurilock Security Inc. (PLCKF), PLUR:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cybersecurity solutions provider Plurilock Security (OTCQB:PLCKF) said its unit Aurora Systems Consulting received purchase orders from several organizations in November 2022, totaling $1.2M.
  • The series of orders demonstrates Plurilock's continued sales growth across key industry verticals.
  • The order is part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement program, a U.S. Government-Wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle.
  • All contracts and orders announced by Plurilock and its subsidiaries since Jan.1 including the latest orders, represent a combined total of roughly $40.2M in sales.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.