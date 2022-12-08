Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO ) has authorized an extension of its previously authorized share repurchase program of up to $280M of the company's outstanding ADS to an increased amount of up to $480M.

The company intends to use repurchased shares under this extended program to satisfy employee equity obligations in lieu of issuing new shares, which would limit future dilution for its shareholders, as well as to fund potential acquisitions in the future.

Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has authorized an extension of our share repurchase program. This demonstrates confidence in our business strategy, financial strength and our ongoing commitment to enhance shareholder value."