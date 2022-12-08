Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) announced a strategic update on Thursday aimed at driving further shareholder value.

For starters, the retailer has started a formal process to divest or license the Keds brand and Wolverine Leathers business, both of which are called low-profit contributors.

"In this rapidly evolving retail environment, agility is more important than ever. As such, I firmly believe that portfolio simplification and prioritization are essential to achieving our goals," noted Wolverine World Wide CEO Brendan Hoffman.

In connection with the brand and organizational changes, WWW initiated a workforce reduction earlier in the week week. The jobs reduction initiative is expected to result in approximately $30M in savings in 2023. WWW also expects to realize total savings of approximately $45M in 2023 from organizational synergies and other indirect cost areas. In addition, WW plans to build on the supply chain cost initiatives started earlier this year and expects to realize approximately $20M of savings in 2023.

The company also finalized a new accounts receivable securitization program that is expected to generate $175M in accelerated cash flow at favorable pricing. Future cash flow generated from these efforts will be used to pay down outstanding debt.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide (WWW) fell 0.39% in premarket trading on Thursday.

