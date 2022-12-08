ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) +1.5% pre-market Thursday after saying it will expand its stock buyback plan to $50B through 2024, including $15B this year.

The company said it expects to "double earnings and cash flow potential" by 2027 compared to 2019, while also remaining on track to deliver ~$9B in structural cost savings by year-end 2023 from 2019 levels.

Exxon (XOM) said its capital spending for 2023 will be closer to the top end of its annual target of $20B-$25B, a level it expects to maintain through 2027.

More than 70% of capital investments will be deployed in the U.S. Permian Basin, Guyana, Brazil and LNG projects around the world, lifting the company's upstream production by 500K boe/day to 4.2M boe/day by 2027, with more than half the total to come from the key growth areas.

FY 2023 production is forecast at 3.7M boe/day, assuming a $60/bbl Brent price, offsetting the impact of strategic portfolio divestments and the expropriation of Sakhalin-1 in Russia.

Exxon (XOM) also plans to boost spending on lower emission efforts by 15% through 2027 to ~$17B through 2027.

Exxon (XOM) said Wednesday it will award above-inflation pay increases to its U.S. employees.