Exxon to expand stock buyback plan to $50B, sees cash flow doubling by 2027

Dec. 08, 2022 7:27 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments

Exxon Posts 38 Percent Decline In Quarterly Profit

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) +1.5% pre-market Thursday after saying it will expand its stock buyback plan to $50B through 2024, including $15B this year.

The company said it expects to "double earnings and cash flow potential" by 2027 compared to 2019, while also remaining on track to deliver ~$9B in structural cost savings by year-end 2023 from 2019 levels.

Exxon (XOM) said its capital spending for 2023 will be closer to the top end of its annual target of $20B-$25B, a level it expects to maintain through 2027.

More than 70% of capital investments will be deployed in the U.S. Permian Basin, Guyana, Brazil and LNG projects around the world, lifting the company's upstream production by 500K boe/day to 4.2M boe/day by 2027, with more than half the total to come from the key growth areas.

FY 2023 production is forecast at 3.7M boe/day, assuming a $60/bbl Brent price, offsetting the impact of strategic portfolio divestments and the expropriation of Sakhalin-1 in Russia.

Exxon (XOM) also plans to boost spending on lower emission efforts by 15% through 2027 to ~$17B through 2027.

Exxon (XOM) said Wednesday it will award above-inflation pay increases to its U.S. employees.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.