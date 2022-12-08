Chart Industries proposes common stock, depositary share offerings
Dec. 08, 2022 7:31 AM ET
- Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) has proposed concurrent offerings of $600M of common stock and $300M of depositary shares, each representing a 1/20th interest in a share of Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.
- The underwriters in each respective offering are expected to be granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $90M of common stock and up to an additional $45M of depositary shares.
- Proceeds from the offerings will be used to fund in part the previously announced acquisition of Howden from affiliates of KPS Capital Partners by reducing the amount of Series A Cumulative Participating Convertible Preferred Stock to be issued to Granite Holdings I B.V., a Dutch private limited liability company, under the equity purchase agreement in connection with the acquisition.
