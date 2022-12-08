Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) will source batteries from Chinese battery behemoth CATL through the end of the decade, per company announcements.

According to CATL, the Chinese battery company will supply the automaker with 123 GWh of batteries for pure electric vehicles in China starting in 2024. The agreement will run through 2030. Batteries purchased by Honda (HMC will also be produced in China at CATL’s Yichun, Jiangxi plant.

“The battery supply agreement will secure a long-term stable battery supply for Honda and enable both companies to maintain their leading position in e-mobility transition, marking another important milestone for their cooperation,” CATL said in a statement. CATL and Honda will leverage their respective advantages and sharpen their competitive edge, thus contributing to global drive towards e-mobility and carbon neutrality ambitions.”

The move also aids in Honda’s aims to gain exposure to the Chinese EV market. US listed shares of the Japanese automaker rose modestly in premarket action.

