Vertex and Entrada ink four-year partnership targeting muscle disorder

Dec. 08, 2022 7:34 AM ETEntrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA), VRTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Dystrophy

Andrey Prokhorov

  • Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) added ~13% pre-market Thursday after the biotech announced a four-year global research collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) targeting muscular disorder myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).
  • Per the terms, Vertex (VRTX) will take over the global development, manufacturing, and commercialization of Entrada’s (TRDA) DM1 program ENTR-701, which is currently in late-stage pre-clinical studies.
  • Entrada (TRDA) will receive $224M in return as an upfront payment and $26M as an equity investment from Vertex (VRTX).
  • Additionally, the company will receive milestone-based payments worth up to $485M and tiered royalties on net sales from any products resulting from the deal, which also covers Entrada’s (TRDA) other DM1-related programs.
  • The partnership “represents an important step for Entrada as we work to make intracellular therapeutics a reality through our novel EEV approach,” Entrada (TRDA) Chief Executive Dipal Doshi said, referring to the company’s focus on Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV) drugs.
  • Read: Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners explained the EEV technology as Entrada (TRDA) prepared for its IPO in 2021.

Comments

