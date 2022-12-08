Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) stock slid in premarket trading on Thursday as BMO shifted to a Hold-equivalent rating amid elevated pressure on leisure consumers.

“While a slowdown in retail is generally known and discounted in the stock price, we are lowering estimates owing to concerns about loss of market share and an increase in the number of recalls,” equity analyst Gerrick Johnson explained. “And with management seemingly content with the composition of its product portfolio it appears corporate action catalysts have now also been exhausted.”

Johnson took his rating from Outperform to Market Perform on the confluence of downside risks. He also reduced his price target to $110 from $120.

“We believe PII will benefit from consumer demand for its recreational vehicles as well as strong agricultural demand for its utility vehicles,” he concluded. “But we believe shares of Polaris are fairly valued given the state of the macro-economy as well as incremental concerns regarding loss of market share and increased number of recalls which we think adds more risk to financial performance.”

Shares fell 2.9% on light volume in premarket trading on Thursday.

