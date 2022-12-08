Southwest Airlines stands out as first airline company to reinstate dividend

Bank of America pulled out some positives and negatives from the highly-anticipated Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Investor Day event.

Analyst Andrew Didora and team said the biggest positives were the reinstatement of its quarterly dividend of $0.18 and the reiteration of its Q4 guidance despite slightly weaker trends in recent bookings data.

"Capital allocation has been top of mind since the pandemic restrictions ended in September, and LUV is the first US airline to reinstate its dividend (same as pre-pandemic; 1.8% yield)," noted Didora.

On the negative side, Southwest Airlines (LUV) does not appear to be seeing as much cost leverage as expected with 2023 CASM-ex guidance just in line with expectations despite higher capacity while the annual capex run rate was increased to $4B from $3.5B.

BofA updated its model on the airline stock for a stronger capacity ramp in the second half of 23 and a lower fuel curve, offset by slightly weaker yields, which results in our 2023 EPS estimate of $2.86. The firm kept a Buy rating on LUV and price objective of $45 with the balance sheet and cheap valuation standing out.

BofA still views LUV as the one of the highest quality airlines with low earnings volatility and a strong balance sheet. "While most of its peers will have to manage the added debt burdens in the coming years, LUV is focused on expanding its network with new routes and additional aircraft purchases," noted the firm.

Shares of LUV moved up 0.75% in premarket trading on Thursday after falling 4.71% on Wednesday amid general selling pressure in the airline sector.