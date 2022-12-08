Air Products (NYSE:APD) and AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) unveiled plans Thursday to spend ~$4B to build, own and operate a green hydrogen production facility in Wilbarger County, Texas.

The companies said the "mega-scale" project includes 1.4 GW of wind and solar power generation, along with electrolyzer capacity capable of producing more than 200M metric tons/day of green hydrogen, making it the largest green hydrogen plant in the U.S.

Air Products (APD) and AES (AES) will jointly and equally own the renewable energy and electrolyzer assets, with Air Products serving as the exclusive off-taker and marketer of the green hydrogen under a 30-year contract.

The plant, which is scheduled to start operations in 2027 and will be built on the site of a retired coal plant, will use solar and wind power to manufacture the hydrogen, the companies said.

"We have been working on the development of this project with AES for many years and it will be competitive on a world-scale while bringing significant tax, job and energy security benefits to Texas," Air Products (APD) Chairman, President and CEO Seifi Ghasemi said.

Air Products (APD) said recently it will get C$475M in funding from the Canadian federal and provincial governments for a multi-billion-dollar net-zero hydrogen energy complex in Alberta.