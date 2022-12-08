The European Commission (EC) approved Takeda Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TAK) dengue vaccine Qdenga to prevent dengue disease in individuals from four years of age in the EU.

The Japanese drugmaker said in a press release on Thursday that Qdenga becomes the only dengue vaccine approved in the EU for use people regardless of previous dengue exposure.

The vaccine will compete against Sanofi's (NASDAQ:SNY) dengue vaccine Dengvaxia, which is approved for use in certain people had been mired in controversy related to safety issues.

The active substance of Qdenga is dengue tetravalent vaccine (live, attenuated).

The vaccine had received a recommendation of approval from a committee of the European Medicines Agency in October.

The EC approval was backed by data from 19 phase 1, 2 and 3 trials with more than 28K children and adults, including four and a half years of follow-up data from the global, phase 3 study called TIDES, according to the company.

Qdenga is already approved in Indonesia to prevent dengue disease by any serotype in individuals six years to 45 years of age.

The vaccine, dubbed TAK-003, is currently under priority review in the U.S.

