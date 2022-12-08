Twitter (TWTR) will raise the price of its Twitter Blue subscription service for users who sign up via Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone, The Information reported.

The news outlet, citing a person briefed on the plans, said Twitter (TWTR) will charge $7 per month if a person signs up on the web, but $11 per month if they do so in the App Store. Twitter (TWTR) previously charged $8 per month for the service and it was only available on the App Store.

Twitter (TWTR) has told its employees that Twitter Blue, which lets users purchase a blue checkmark used for verification purposes, would relaunch on Friday, The Information added. It was plagued with problems when it launched earlier this year.

Twitter (TWTR) and Apple (AAPL) did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

The price hike on iPhones is likely due to Apple's (AAPL) 30% commission it takes for services purchased inside of company's iOS apps. However, the tech giant has not had an issue with companies changing price points to encourage users to sign up for services outside of their apps.

Apple (AAPL) has also struck deals with companies, notably Amazon (AMZN), for lower commissions to bring apps to the App Store.

The report comes days after Twitter (TWTR) CEO Elon Musk met with Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook at the tech giant's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Musk thanked Cook for showing him around the Apple campus, just a few days after Musk publicly questioned why Apple (AAPL) had slowed its advertising spending on Twitter. The 51-year-old Musk also claimed that Apple (AAPL) had threatened to take Twitter off the App Store, but that the company did not give a reason why.

Since then, Musk confirmed that Apple (AAPL) had "fully" resumed advertising on the social network, adding it is Twitter's (TWTR) largest advertiser.

On Wednesday, it was reported that bankers for Musk were weighing new margin loans backed by Tesla (TSLA) stock to replace some of the high-interest debt he took on in the $44B acquisition of Twitter.