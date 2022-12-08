Digital Ally surges 10% on spin-off creating two public companies
Dec. 08, 2022
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) approved a plan to pursue a separation into two independent, publicly-traded companies to optimize investment and capital allocation, accelerate growth, and unlock shareholder value.
- Upon completion, the Company’s stockholders will own equity in two focused and streamlined businesses.
- For the year ending December 31, 2022, these standalone businesses are expected to generate approximately $16M-18M in annual revenues.
- Seperation is expected to be completed in H1 2023.
- Digital Ally will now be led by Brody J. Green, who will serve as the President effective January 1, 2023, and CEO at the date of the spin-off.
- Ticketing and Entertainment business to become separate publicly traded company.
- Digital Ally video solutions and medical billing businesses to retain Digital Ally.
- Stock up 9.8% pre-market.
