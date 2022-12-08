Digital Ally surges 10% on spin-off creating two public companies

Dec. 08, 2022 8:00 AM ETDigital Ally, Inc. (DGLY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) approved a plan to pursue a separation into two independent, publicly-traded companies to optimize investment and capital allocation, accelerate growth, and unlock shareholder value.
  • Upon completion, the Company’s stockholders will own equity in two focused and streamlined businesses.
  • For the year ending December 31, 2022, these standalone businesses are expected to generate approximately $16M-18M in annual revenues.
  • Seperation is expected to be completed in H1 2023.
  • Digital Ally will now be led by Brody J. Green, who will serve as the President effective January 1, 2023, and CEO at the date of the spin-off.
    • Ticketing and Entertainment business to become separate publicly traded company.
    • Digital Ally video solutions and medical billing businesses to retain Digital Ally.
  • Stock up 9.8% pre-market.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.