Unilever discusses sale of some ice cream businesses

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is considering a sale of some of its U.S. ice cream brands in a deal that could bring in as much as $3B.

The Klondike and Breyers brands are reported to be part of the ongoing discussions with outside parties, while the Magnum and Ben & Jerry's brands are not.

London-based Unilever (UL) is the largest ice cream maker in the world, but has been under activist pressure that has placed a spotlight on many of the well-known businesses. A potential complication with a sale is that Unilever (UL) makes its local ice cream brands at the same sites as its international ones, which leaves open the possibility that the consumer goods giant would consider a full exit from the ice cream business down the road.

Shares of Unilever (UL) fell 0.47% in premarket trading on Thursday and is off 5.99% for the year.

