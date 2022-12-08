GameSquare Esports and Engine Gaming and Media to combine
Dec. 08, 2022 8:05 AM ETGAME, GMSQFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- GameSquare Esports (OTCQB:GMSQF) and Engine Gaming and Media (GAME) to combine their businesses via an all share deal, whereby each common share of GameSquare will be exchanged for 0.08262 Engine Gaming common shares.
- GMSQF shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% and Engine Gaming to own ~40% of the combined company which will trade on the NASDAQ and TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol GAME.
- Justin Kenna is expected to lead the combined company as CEO and Lou Schwartz is expected to oversee the combined company's technology platforms, as President.
- GAME +1.6% pre-market.
Comments