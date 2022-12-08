GameSquare Esports and Engine Gaming and Media to combine

Dec. 08, 2022 8:05 AM ETGAME, GMSQFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • GameSquare Esports (OTCQB:GMSQF) and Engine Gaming and Media (GAMEto combine their businesses via an all share deal, whereby each common share of GameSquare will be exchanged for 0.08262 Engine Gaming common shares.
  • GMSQF shareholders are expected to own approximately 60% and Engine Gaming to own ~40% of the combined company which will trade on the NASDAQ and TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol GAME.
  • Justin Kenna is expected to lead the combined company as CEO and Lou Schwartz is expected to oversee the combined company's technology platforms, as President. 
  • GAME +1.6% pre-market.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.