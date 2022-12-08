Akero's liver disease drug gets FDA breakthrough therapy tag
Dec. 08, 2022 8:08 AM ETAkero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted breakthrough therapy designation to Akero Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AKRO) efruxifermin (EFX) to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
- NASH is a condition in which there is inflammation and damage to the liver caused by a buildup of fat in the liver. There are currently no approved therapies for NASH, which affect about 17M Americans, according to the company.
- The company said the FDA decision was backed by data from a phase 2b study called HARMONY.
- Akero added that it expects to report results from an ongoing phase 2b study, dubbed SYMMETRY, in H2 2023.
- AKRO +1.23% to $42.68 premarket Dec. 8
