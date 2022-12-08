Akero's liver disease drug gets FDA breakthrough therapy tag

Dec. 08, 2022 8:08 AM ETAkero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted breakthrough therapy designation to Akero Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AKRO) efruxifermin (EFX) to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).
  • NASH is a condition in which there is inflammation and damage to the liver caused by a buildup of fat in the liver. There are currently no approved therapies for NASH, which affect about 17M Americans, according to the company.
  • The company said the FDA decision was backed by data from a phase 2b study called HARMONY.
  • Akero added that it expects to report results from an ongoing phase 2b study, dubbed SYMMETRY, in H2 2023.
  • AKRO +1.23% to $42.68 premarket Dec. 8

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.