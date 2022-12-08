Avant Brands unit to acquire The Flowr Group (Okanagan)

Dec. 08, 2022

  • Cannabis products company Avant Brands (OTCQX:AVTBF) (TSX:AVNT:CA) 50%-owned subsidiary Avant Brands K1 is set to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of The Flowr Group (Okanagan).
  • The Flowr Group (Okanagan) is a unit of The Flowr Corporation.
  • The acquisition is expected to increase Avant's overall square footage of cultivation facilities to ~185,000 sq. ft. and its annual production capacity by ~60%.
  • The purchase price will be $5.115M.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2023.
