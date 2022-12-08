Avant Brands unit to acquire The Flowr Group (Okanagan)
Dec. 08, 2022 8:14 AM ETAvant Brands Inc. (AVTBF), AVNT:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Cannabis products company Avant Brands (OTCQX:AVTBF) (TSX:AVNT:CA) 50%-owned subsidiary Avant Brands K1 is set to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of The Flowr Group (Okanagan).
- The Flowr Group (Okanagan) is a unit of The Flowr Corporation.
- The acquisition is expected to increase Avant's overall square footage of cultivation facilities to ~185,000 sq. ft. and its annual production capacity by ~60%.
- The purchase price will be $5.115M.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2023.
