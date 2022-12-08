Zebra Technologies names new CEO
Dec. 08, 2022 8:18 AM ETZebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has announced leadership transition with chief product & solutions officer Bill Burns taking over as CEO and a member of the board of directors.
- Burns has more than 30 years of experience in the technology sector and has served as CEO at two other companies prior to joining Zebra.
- Anders Gustafsson will continue to serve as Zebra CEO until March 1, 2023 after which he will transition as executive chair of the board.
- As part of this management transition announcement, the company also reiterated the financial outlook provided in its Nov. 1 earnings press release.
Comments