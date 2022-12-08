6 stocks to watch on Thursday: Tesla, GE, GameStop and more
Dec. 08, 2022
Wall Street was poised for a higher open on Thursday, with the S&P 500 looking to break a five-day losing streak. Stocks have been weighed down lately by concerns ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting. Here are some stocks to watch for Thursday:
- Tesla (TSLA) slipped about 2% in premarket trading amid ongoing challenges in China and reports related to a loan CEO Elon Musk took to purchase Twitter. In November, TSLA saw a nearly 13% sequential decline in deliveries of China-made vehicles. Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report indicated that the EV maker is reducing worker schedules and has postponed new hiring at its Shanghai factory. Separately, Bloomberg also reported that lenders for Musk are considering new margin loans backed by TSLA stock to replace other debts taken as part of the Twitter purchase.
- GE's (GE) HealthCare division revealed financial targets ahead of the spinoff of the unit as a separate public company. The business expects organic revenue growth in the mid-single digit percentage range.
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) reported a wider-than-expected loss for Q3. Revenue also missed projections, with the video game retailer reporting a top-line total that fell 9% from last year to $1.19B.
- HashiCorp (HCP) rallied in premarket action following the release of the company's quarterly report, with the stock rising more than 6%. The software firm reported a narrower-than-expected loss for Q3. HCP also issued a strong forecast, predicting Q4 revenue of $123M-$125M.
- Costco (COST) is slated to report its quarterly results after the closing bell. Analysts expect the retailer to earn $3.16 per share on revenue of $54.68B. Investors will also look at the firm's membership and margin statistics.
- Broadcom (AVGO) is also on tap to announce results in the post-market period. The communications chipmaker is expected to report a profit of $10.29 per share, with revenue projected to total $8.9B.
Looking beyond individual stocks, Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Saudi Arabia for a four-day visit.
