IQ, BILI and NIU are among pre market gainers
- Pharvaris N.V. (PHVS) +58% Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.
- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA) +17% ink four-year partnership targeting muscle disorder.
- Ciena Corporation (CIEN) +17% Q4 earnings call release
- Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) +16% Q3 earnings call release
- Rent the Runway, Inc. (RENT) +15% Q3 earnings call release
- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX) +11% CVNA crashes more than 40%; ASO jumps on earnings; SWBI drops; RXDX skyrockets on clinical data.
- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) +11%.
- Bilibili Inc. (BILI) +11%.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (AVCT) +8%.
- Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) +9%.
- GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) +8%.
- Zhihu Inc. (ZH) +8%.
- Niu Technologies (NIU) +7%.
- 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) +7%.
- RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) +7%.
- iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) +7%.
- Agora, Inc. (API) +6%.
- Better Therapeutics (BTTX) +6% SEC Filings
- Express (EXPR) +7% global join hands to build brand portfolio and aid long-term growth.
- Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) +6%.
- Edgio (EGIO) +6%.
- Li Auto (LI) +6% sales of passenger NEVs rises 58.2% Y/Y in November.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) +6%.
- Lufax Holding (LU) +6%.
- Tuya (TUYA) +6%.
