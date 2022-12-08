Jobless claims rise 4K to 230K
Dec. 08, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: +4K to 230K vs. 228K expected and 226K prior (revised from 225K).
- 4-week moving average was 230,000 up from 229,000.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.671M vs. 1.600M consensus and 1.609M prior.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2% for the week ending Nov. 26, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 286,436 in the week ending Dec. 3, an increase of 87,113 (or 43.7%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors has expected an increase of 82,393 (or 41.3%) from the previous week.
