Jobless claims rise 4K to 230K

Dec. 08, 2022 8:30 AM ET





  • Initial Jobless Claims: +4K to 230K vs. 228K expected and 226K prior (revised from 225K).
  • 4-week moving average was 230,000 up from 229,000.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 1.671M vs. 1.600M consensus and 1.609M prior.
  • The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.2% for the week ending Nov. 26, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 286,436 in the week ending Dec. 3, an increase of 87,113 (or 43.7%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors has expected an increase of 82,393 (or 41.3%) from the previous week.

