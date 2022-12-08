Copper futures are moving higher Thursday, as an easing of COVID restrictions in top consumer China sparks hopes for more demand, and Goldman Sachs predicts copper prices could reach a record high $11K in the coming year.

According to Reuters, benchmark copper (HG1:COM) on the London Metals Exchange recently was +0.5% at $8,501/metric ton, up 3% so far this month after surging nearly 11% in November on initial expectations that China would pull back its zero-COVID policies.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:CPER), (NYSEARCA:COPX), (JJC), (JJCTF)

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) +1.9% and Southern Copper (SCCO) +1.6% pre-market; other potentially relevant names include Teck Resources (TECK), Hudbay Minerals (HBM), Taseko Mines (TGB) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF).

Goldman Sachs said copper prices will jump to record highs in the next 12 months, as a looming supply shortage coincides with growing demand, keeping the physical market for the metal in deficit in 2023.

Goldman now forecasts a 178K metric ton deficit in the copper market next year, compared to its previous outlook for a 169K-ton surplus, causing the firm to raise its 12-month copper price target to $11K/ton from its prior forecast of $9K/ton, with the average price for 2023 raised to $9,750/ton from $8,325 previously.

China likely will accelerate its restocking of depleted inventories next year as it ramps up toward a COVID reopening and enacts measures to stabilize its troubled property sector.

"Copper's long-term fundamentals remain intact, and Freeport McMoRan (FCX) is well-primed to leverage the recovery in underlying copper futures," JR Research writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.