Sokoman Minerals prices non-brokered private placement
Dec. 08, 2022 8:35 AM ETSokoman Minerals Corp. (SICNF), SIC:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Sokoman Minerals (OTCQB:SICNF) (TSXV:SIC:CA) priced a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units for gross proceeds of up to $3M.
- The private placement, priced at $0.28 per unit, is expected to close on or before Dec. 28.
- Each unit consists of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant.
- Each warrant is exercisable for one additional share at an exercise price of $0.36 for 18 months from the date of issue.
- The proceeds will be used to incur certain eligible Canadian exploration expenses. ~25% of the gross proceeds are intended to be spent on the Golden Hope (Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Field) JV, and the remaining balance on the flagship Moosehead Gold project.
- Source: Press Release
Comments