Sokoman Minerals prices non-brokered private placement

Dec. 08, 2022 8:35 AM ETSokoman Minerals Corp. (SICNF), SIC:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

directly above high angle view Asian colleague with Indian coworker in wheelchair taking a break eating sharing bread snack at their office workstation

Edwin Tan

  • Sokoman Minerals (OTCQB:SICNF) (TSXV:SIC:CA) priced a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units for gross proceeds of up to $3M.
  • The private placement, priced at $0.28 per unit, is expected to close on or before Dec. 28.
  • Each unit consists of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant.
  • Each warrant is exercisable for one additional share at an exercise price of $0.36 for 18 months from the date of issue.
  • The proceeds will be used to incur certain eligible Canadian exploration expenses. ~25% of the gross proceeds are intended to be spent on the Golden Hope (Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Field) JV, and the remaining balance on the flagship Moosehead Gold project.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.