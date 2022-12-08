EZCORP prices convertible senior notes offering

Dec. 08, 2022 8:36 AM ETEZCORP, Inc. (EZPW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) has priced a private offering of $200M of its convertible senior notes due 2029.

The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of $175M.

Initial purchasers have been granted an option to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period from, and including, the date on which the convertible notes are first issued, up to an additional $30M aggregate principal amount of convertible notes.

The convertible notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.75% per annum, payable semiannually in arrears, and will be convertible into cash, shares of the company's Class A common stock or a combination thereof, at the company's election.

The notes have an initial conversion rate of 89.0313 shares of the Class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the convertible notes.

Net proceeds will be ~$193.7M or $222.8M if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full. The company expects to use ~$182M of the net proceeds to repurchase ~$109.4M of its 2.875% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024 and ~$69.1M of its 2.375% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025. Approximately $5M of the net proceeds will be used to repurchase for cash shares of its Class A common stock concurrently with the offering of convertible notes.

The sale is expected to close on December 12, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.