EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) has priced a private offering of $200M of its convertible senior notes due 2029.

The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of $175M.

Initial purchasers have been granted an option to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period from, and including, the date on which the convertible notes are first issued, up to an additional $30M aggregate principal amount of convertible notes.

The convertible notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.75% per annum, payable semiannually in arrears, and will be convertible into cash, shares of the company's Class A common stock or a combination thereof, at the company's election.

The notes have an initial conversion rate of 89.0313 shares of the Class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of the convertible notes.

Net proceeds will be ~$193.7M or $222.8M if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full. The company expects to use ~$182M of the net proceeds to repurchase ~$109.4M of its 2.875% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024 and ~$69.1M of its 2.375% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025. Approximately $5M of the net proceeds will be used to repurchase for cash shares of its Class A common stock concurrently with the offering of convertible notes.

The sale is expected to close on December 12, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.