Cutera, Cano Health, Meta Materials among premarket losers' pack
- Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) -38% on late-stage depression drug data.
- Design Therapeutics (DSGN) -26% reported progress across its portfolio of novel GeneTAC™ small molecules.
- Locafy (LCFY) -25%.
- 17 Education & Technology (YQ) -16% on Q3 earnings release.
- Context Therapeutics (CNTX) -15% reports encouraging Preliminary Phase 2 data for ONA-XR in metastatic breast cancer.
- Cutera (CUTR) -12% on pricing convertible senior notes offering.
- Cano Health (CANO) -10% on report activist Third Point sold stake, creditors organizing.
- Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) -10%.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (SHPH) -9%.
- Instil Bio (TIL) -8% notifies a reprioritization of its clinical programs to focus on development of its CoStAR-TIL product candidates.
- Meta Materials (MMAT) -7%.
- Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) -7%.
