Broadridge Financial offers securities-based lending tech to IntraFi network
Dec. 08, 2022 8:41 AM ETBroadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) said Thursday it has partnered with IntraFi, a provider of balance sheet management and deposit allocation services to over 3K financial institutions nationwide, to provide the latter's network members its securities-based lending technology.
- The move comes in the wake of growing demand for wealth lending and securities-based lending. Through the Broadridge Wealth Lending Network, IntraFi members will be able to offer loans to customers of independent brokerage firms, financial advisors, and registered investment advisors, paving the way for increased usage of Broadridge's (BR) SBL solution.
- "This innovative joint solution for banks brings more capital to bear in the securities-based lending business and increases the potential to expand access to streamlined liquidity options through the Broadridge Wealth Lending Network," said Mike Alexander, president of Wealth Management, Broadridge.
