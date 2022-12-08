Boeing (NYSE:BA) this week delivered the first of four maritime patrol planes to New Zealand, the aerospace company announced.

The P-8A Poseidon jets, which are derived from civilian Boeing 737-800, will replace the country’s existing fleet of six P-3K2 Orions and will be based at Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Ohakea. Boeing will deliver the remaining three Poseidon planes in 2023.

Boeing Defence Australia will provide services for New Zealand’s fleet with the support of the P-8 International Program.

“Delivery of the P-8A will ensure New Zealand maintains a patrol and response capability that will protect and support law enforcement in our Exclusive Economic Zone and Southern Ocean,” Sarah Minson, acting deputy secretary capability delivery, New Zealand Ministry of Defence, said in a statement. “The P-8A will also assist our South Pacific neighbors and deliver long-range search and rescue capability.”