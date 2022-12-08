Kearny Financial announces wholesale restructuring, cost-cutting plan
Dec. 08, 2022 8:49 AM ETKearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) said Thursday it completed a wholesale restructuring related to its investment securities portfolio and announced a company-wide cost-cutting plan.
- Kearny (KRNY) executed the sale of $121.4M of its lower-yielding available-for-sale debt securities for estimated after-tax loss of ~$11M.
- Proceeds were reinvested in debt securities currently yielding, on average, 440 bps higher than the securities sold.
- The firm also purchased ~$100M of debt securities, funded by wholesale borrowings, which will produce an average spread of 216 bps.
- The loss on sale of securities is expected to have a nominal impact on Kearny's (KRNY) tangible book value as such loss was reflected in capital earlier through accumulated other comprehensive loss.
- The company also announced an operating efficiency initiative given the prevailing economic and interest rate environment.
- The initiative is targeting an annualized reduction in operating expense of 5-10%.
- The plan includes actions surrounding optimization and reduction of vendor spend, automation or outsourcing of routine activities, and realignment of workforce.
Comments