Kearny Financial announces wholesale restructuring, cost-cutting plan

Dec. 08, 2022 8:49 AM ETKearny Financial Corp. (KRNY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) said Thursday it completed a wholesale restructuring related to its investment securities portfolio and announced a company-wide cost-cutting plan.
  • Kearny (KRNY) executed the sale of $121.4M of its lower-yielding available-for-sale debt securities for estimated after-tax loss of ~$11M.
  • Proceeds were reinvested in debt securities currently yielding, on average, 440 bps higher than the securities sold.
  • The firm also purchased ~$100M of debt securities, funded by wholesale borrowings, which will produce an average spread of 216 bps.
  • The loss on sale of securities is expected to have a nominal impact on Kearny's (KRNY) tangible book value as such loss was reflected in capital earlier through accumulated other comprehensive loss.
  • The company also announced an operating efficiency initiative given the prevailing economic and interest rate environment.
  • The initiative is targeting an annualized reduction in operating expense of 5-10%.
  • The plan includes actions surrounding optimization and reduction of vendor spend, automation or outsourcing of routine activities, and realignment of workforce.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.