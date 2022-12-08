Arcadia Biosciences doubles retail footprint for its GoodWheat pasta brand
Dec. 08, 2022 8:52 AM ETArcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) better-for-you pasta brand, GoodWheat pasta is now available in more than 1,000 retail locations coast-to-coast, doubling distribution in the six months since launch.
- GoodWheat was launched in June 2022, is an innovative and healthy addition to the pasta category and the only product on the market made with Arcadia's proprietary non-GMO wheat grain.
- "As consumer demand for healthy alternatives to our favorite comfort foods continues to increase, we're proud to expand our footprint and offer consumers a better-for-you pasta that tastes great and delivers significant health benefits," said Stan Jacot, president and CEO of Arcadia.
