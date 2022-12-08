Arcadia Biosciences doubles retail footprint for its GoodWheat pasta brand

Dec. 08, 2022 8:52 AM ETArcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) better-for-you pasta brand, GoodWheat pasta is now available in more than 1,000 retail locations coast-to-coast, doubling distribution in the six months since launch.
  • GoodWheat was launched in June 2022, is an innovative and healthy addition to the pasta category and the only product on the market made with Arcadia's proprietary non-GMO wheat grain.
  • "As consumer demand for healthy alternatives to our favorite comfort foods continues to increase, we're proud to expand our footprint and offer consumers a better-for-you pasta that tastes great and delivers significant health benefits," said Stan Jacot, president and CEO of Arcadia. 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.