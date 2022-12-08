Crude oil surges as Keystone pipeline shut following leak in Nebraska

  • Crude oil futures surge Thursday following news the 622K bbl/day Keystone pipeline was shut down in response to an oil leak into a creek in Nebraska.
  • Crude prices already were rising after sinking 11% in four straight down days, boosted by hopes that easing COVID restrictions in China would revive demand.
  • WTI January crude oil (CL1:COM) +4.6% to $75.37/bbl, while February Brent crude (CO1:COM) +2.5% to $79.10/bbl.
  • TC Energy (TRP) said an emergency shutdown and response was initiated at about 8 p.m. CT last night after alarms and a pressure drop in the system, adding booms were deployed to control downstream migration of the release; the volume of the oil release is not yet known.
  • Fueled by concerns about more aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve, WTI crude had fallen to YTD lows.

Comments (3)

