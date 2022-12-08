Wells Fargo sets a modest target of 4,200 for S&P 500 in 2023

Dec. 08, 2022 9:02 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), SPXTLT, TBT, SP500, US10YBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor1 Comment

Trading charts background

da-kuk

The broader stock market will see a small gain amid very choppy trading and economic malaise next year, Wells Fargo says.

The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) will finish 2023 at 4,200, up a little less than 7% from current levels, based on 20x EPS for $210, equity analyst Chris Harvey wrote in a note Thursday.

The model assumes a 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) (TBT) (TLT) of 3.45%.

The expected low for the S&P next year is 3,410, with the 10-year at 4%. But the index could rise to 4,420 with a soft landing and the 10-year yield at 3%.

We "do not envision a sharp recession but rather a malaise or drawn-out slowdown," Harvey said. "We believe higher interest rates will overhang the housing market for a few quarters, pulling down the contribution of fixed investment in the GDP calculation."

"We expect to see the slowing of the consumer weigh further on goods (both durable and non-durable), but feel unemployment will play out more like 2000-02 than 2008," he added. "Inflation (other than wages) should become more manageable in 1H23, and we expect the market to price in this dynamic well before the Fed does."

"In a slowing-growth, lower-inflationary environment a 'growth' index such as the SPX should be able to eke out a small gain in 2023 despite headwinds from credit and earnings."

Morgan Stanley said last week it was time to fade the bear rally.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.