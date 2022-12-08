Wells Fargo sets a modest target of 4,200 for S&P 500 in 2023

The broader stock market will see a small gain amid very choppy trading and economic malaise next year, Wells Fargo says.

The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) will finish 2023 at 4,200, up a little less than 7% from current levels, based on 20x EPS for $210, equity analyst Chris Harvey wrote in a note Thursday.

The model assumes a 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) (TBT) (TLT) of 3.45%.

The expected low for the S&P next year is 3,410, with the 10-year at 4%. But the index could rise to 4,420 with a soft landing and the 10-year yield at 3%.

We "do not envision a sharp recession but rather a malaise or drawn-out slowdown," Harvey said. "We believe higher interest rates will overhang the housing market for a few quarters, pulling down the contribution of fixed investment in the GDP calculation."

"We expect to see the slowing of the consumer weigh further on goods (both durable and non-durable), but feel unemployment will play out more like 2000-02 than 2008," he added. "Inflation (other than wages) should become more manageable in 1H23, and we expect the market to price in this dynamic well before the Fed does."

"In a slowing-growth, lower-inflationary environment a 'growth' index such as the SPX should be able to eke out a small gain in 2023 despite headwinds from credit and earnings."

Morgan Stanley said last week it was time to fade the bear rally.