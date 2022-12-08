NextEra Energy Partners dips after pricing convertible senior notes offering

Dec. 08, 2022 9:02 AM ETNextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP), NEEBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP), a subsidiary of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), has priced a private placement of $500M in aggregate principal amount of its 2.50% convertible senior notes due 2026.
  • The notes will pay interest semi-annually at an annual rate of 2.50% and mature on June 15, 2026. Holders may convert all or a portion of their notes at any time prior to their maturity date in principal amounts equal to $1,000 or an integral multiple thereof.
  • Net proceeds will be ~$488.80M, which will be used to fund a portion of NEP's previously announced acquisition of a 1,080-megawatt net interest in a renewable portfolio, to repay a portion of the borrowings under the corporate revolving credit facility, to pay the initial cost of the capped call transactions and for general partnership purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close on Dec. 12, 2022.
  • NEP shares are down 7% premarket

