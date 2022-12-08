Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn ends 'closed-loop' system at Zhengzhou iPhone plant

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) manufacturing partner Foxconn said on Thursday that the "closed-loop" system that had been in place at its plant in Zhengzhou, China, had been lifted.

The announcement, made on the company's official WeChat, brought an end to the rigid system, which restricts workers to their dorms or the factory floor, after nearly two months.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant would remain in the closed-loop system, despite the fact that the wider city removed COVID-19 restrictions.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK:HNHPF), recently reported a sharp drop in its November revenue as a result of COVID-19 lockdowns around the country, as well as worker unrest at the Zhengzhou plant stemming from unpaid bonuses to employees who referred people who get hired to boost employment numbers at the plant.

Foxconn has since apologized for the unpaid bonuses, which totaled 1,000 yuan, or $141.11.

China recently relaxed lockdown measures for Zhengzhou, colloquially known as "iPhone city," though some analysts wondered what that meant for Apple's (AAPL) future in the country as it has dealt with production disruption as a result of the country's "zero COVID" policy.

Apple (AAPL) previously warned that COVID-19 restrictions in the world's most populated country would result in lower iPhone 14 shipments than previously expected.