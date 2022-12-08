Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) on Wednesday reported initial data from a phase 1 trial of DT-216 in patients with Friedreich ataxia (FA).

FA is a genetic, progressive, neurodegenerative movement disorder, in which a person experiences symptoms such as difficulty in walking, fatigue, changes in sensation, and slowed speech, among others.

The company said that data showed DT-216 was generally well-tolerated and was able to overcome the frataxin (FXN) transcription impairment which causes FA, with a greater than two-fold increase in FXN mRNA in the cohort with the highest response.

The phase 1 single-ascending dose (SAD) study's main and secondary goals were to evaluate safety and tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of DT-216. In the trial, 39 patients were dosed across 6 dose groups ranging from 25 mg to 600 mg and were randomized to receive either DT-216 (N=26) or placebo (N=13).

Design said 16 patients on DT-216 and eight on placebo reported at least one treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE).

Most adverse events (AEs) were mild and transient and there were no treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs). Three patients had a localized superficial vein thrombosis at the injection site, two mild and one moderate, according to the company.

Design said a single dose of DT-216 in all groups 100-mg and above led to a statistically significant increase in FXN mRNA at 24 hours post dose.

Individual patient responses to single doses of DT-216 ranging from 100-mg to 600-mg resulted in an increase in FXN mRNA at 24 hours ranging from 1.24 to 2.62-fold, according to the company.

Design noted that there was no observed increase in FXN protein from baseline in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) from patients treated with a single dose of DT-216 or placebo.

The company added that the data from the study support the advancement of DT-216 in the ongoing multiple-ascending dose (MAD) phase 1 trial and an anticipated phase 2 clinical trial in patients with FA, which is on track to begin in 2023.

DSGN -29.87% to $8.90 premarket Dec. 8