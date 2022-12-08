FDA clears DexCom's glucose monitoring system for all diabetes types aged 2 or older
Dec. 08, 2022 9:18 AM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) on Thursday said the U.S. FDA had cleared the use of its continuous glucose monitoring system for people with all types of diabetes aged two years and older.
- Shares of the diabetes medical device maker rose 6% to $124.95 in premarket trading.
- The approval was for the company's Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System.
- The Dexcom G7 system is a small, all-in-one wearable with no fingerpricks or scanning required.
- The system is now indicated for wear on the back of the upper arm for ages two years and older or the upper buttocks for ages two through seventeen years old.
- "Dexcom is working closely with its insulin pump partners to integrate Dexcom G7 into current and future automated insulin delivery systems as quickly as possible," the company said in a statement.
