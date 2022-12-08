AcelRx Pharma rises8% on positive data from post-operative pain management therapy

Dec. 08, 2022 9:19 AM ETAcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • AcelRx Pharma (NASDAQ:ACRX) is trading ~8% higher after its sublingual sufentanil tablets for post-operative pain management showed lower pain scores, fewer rescue doses and had a shorter hospital stay in patients compared to those receiving continuous femoral nerve block.
  • The study, which was conducted at the University of Padova in Italy, analyzed a total of 71 patients with respect to quality of postoperative pain management following total knee arthroplasty.
  • Investigators analyzed data from 50 patients who received sufentanil sublingual tablets postoperatively versus a control group of 21 patients who were treated according to standard pain management protocol with continuous femoral nerve block, the company said.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.