AcelRx Pharma rises8% on positive data from post-operative pain management therapy
Dec. 08, 2022 9:19 AM ETAcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- AcelRx Pharma (NASDAQ:ACRX) is trading ~8% higher after its sublingual sufentanil tablets for post-operative pain management showed lower pain scores, fewer rescue doses and had a shorter hospital stay in patients compared to those receiving continuous femoral nerve block.
- The study, which was conducted at the University of Padova in Italy, analyzed a total of 71 patients with respect to quality of postoperative pain management following total knee arthroplasty.
- Investigators analyzed data from 50 patients who received sufentanil sublingual tablets postoperatively versus a control group of 21 patients who were treated according to standard pain management protocol with continuous femoral nerve block, the company said.
