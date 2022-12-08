Delcath Systems announces private placement of $6.2M
Dec. 08, 2022 9:19 AM ETDelcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) to raise $6.2M through a private placement.
The company will issue and sell 1,448,889 shares of its common stock at a price of $2.90/share, or, in lieu of shares, 692,042 pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock at a price of $2.89/pre-funded warrant.
The pre-funded warrants will have an exercise price of $0.01/share, be immediately exercisable and remain exercisable until exercised in full.
- The net proceeds will be used for working capital purposes and other general corporate purposes.
- Shares are down 4.49% premarket.
