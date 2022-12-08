Delcath Systems announces private placement of $6.2M

Dec. 08, 2022 9:19 AM ETDelcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

  • Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) to raise $6.2M through a private placement.

  • The company will issue and sell 1,448,889 shares of its common stock at a price of $2.90/share, or, in lieu of shares, 692,042 pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock at a price of $2.89/pre-funded warrant.

  • The pre-funded warrants will have an exercise price of $0.01/share, be immediately exercisable and remain exercisable until exercised in full.

  • The net proceeds will be used for working capital purposes and other general corporate purposes.
  • Shares are down 4.49% premarket.
 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.