Meta set to face trial from antitrust regulators trying to block virtual reality deal

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is set to square off against U.S. antitrust regulators attempting to block its purchase of virtual reality startup Within on Thursday.

Meta (META) will face a judge in a San Jose, California court on Thursday on the first day of a scheduled eight day trial. The FTC has asked for a preliminary injunction to the block the acquisition of the VR maker. U.S. District Judge Edward Davila will preside over the hearings.

The FTC sued in July to stop Meta from taking over Within, the maker of popular subscription fitness app Supernatural. On Aug. 5, Meta said it was putting the acquisition on hold as it prepared to fight the commission.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is expected to testify at the hearing, according to media reports.

Meta in October unsuccessfully tried to get a judge to dismiss the FTC case, arguing that the agency didn't show its planned deal will hurt competition in VR fitness and said claims about competition in the young space are "pure speculation."