Zillow acquires real estate media services firm VRX Media

Dec. 08, 2022

  • Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) said Thursday it acquired VRX Media, a real estate media marketing and services firm.
  • Terms were not disclosed.
  • VRX provides aerial drone photography, virtual staging, 3D tours, high-definition photography and fast-media delivery to clients through its national professional photographer network.
  • Zillow (Z) will continue to offer VRX's services through the ShowingTime+ software suite.
  • The addition of VRX will enable the launch of two new products in ShowingTime+ - Listing Media Services and Listing Showcase - expected to be released in 2023.

