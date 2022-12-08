Zillow acquires real estate media services firm VRX Media
- Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) said Thursday it acquired VRX Media, a real estate media marketing and services firm.
- Terms were not disclosed.
- VRX provides aerial drone photography, virtual staging, 3D tours, high-definition photography and fast-media delivery to clients through its national professional photographer network.
- Zillow (Z) will continue to offer VRX's services through the ShowingTime+ software suite.
- The addition of VRX will enable the launch of two new products in ShowingTime+ - Listing Media Services and Listing Showcase - expected to be released in 2023.
