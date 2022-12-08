Forward Air announces 5.9% general rate increase, provides mid-quarter Q4 update
Dec. 08, 2022 8:28 AM ETForward Air Corporation (FWRD)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) has announced a 5.9% general rate increase on any shipments tendered on or after February 6, 2023.
- The Co. believes the rate changes will enable it to continue investing in service enhancement as operating costs have risen by double digit percentages in 2022 for many in the freight transportation industry.
- Shipments per day increased 2.4%, revenue per hundredweight increased 14.7%, while pounds per day decreased 11.9% and weight per shipment decreased 14.0% Y/Y.
- "Finally, we continue to be laser-focused on our Grow Forward initiatives that include building out our terminal footprint organically and in-organically, and as a result, we expect that these initiatives will outweigh the tremendous short-term headwinds, and we reiterate our expectation in a record 2022 and our target to top it in 2023." said Tom Schmitt, Chairman, President and CEO.
