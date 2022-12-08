Sumo logic boosts security solutions footprint in Japan
Dec. 08, 2022 9:52 AM ETSumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) announced the availability of Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR in the AWS Tokyo region.
- It marks the second Sumo Logic security solution now available in the region and the latest move by Sumo Logic to ensure efficient global growth throughout the Asia-Pacific region.
- Last year, the company delivered Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM to Japan, Australia and India,
- With Cloud SOAR now available, the company delivers access to its award-winning automation solution designed to improve incident response time, enhance visibility and improve collaboration across security operations.
"By making Cloud SOAR available in the AWS Tokyo region, we prove that we execute at the speed the market demands. With a growing ecosystem of partners and expansion of the security portfolio in Japan, Sumo Logic emerges as the platform to provide security solutions that quickly turn into tangible value for modern security operations,” said Zakir Ahmed, Managing Director of APAC and International Market Strategy, Sumo Logic.
