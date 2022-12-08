Keurig Dr Pepper takes 30% stake in Nutrabolt

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) announced a new strategic partnership with Nutrabolt that will cover sales and distribution. The beverage giant also made a $863M equity investment that enables KDP to participate in the value creation upside expected to be created through the strategic partnership. The equity investment is for about 30% of Nutrabolt and the deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

Under the long-term sales and distribution agreement, KDP will sell and distribute C4 Energy in the vast majority of KDP's company-owned direct store distribution territories, which is expected to meaningfully increase retail availability and household penetration for the brand. KDP also has the opportunity to earn additional equity tied to in-market execution and will have representation on the Nutrabolt board. In addition, the partnership provides KDP with rights to further increase its ownership stake under various capital raising scenarios.

Nutrabolt is described as a rapidly growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of brands, including C4 Energy, C4 Pre-Workout, and XTEND.