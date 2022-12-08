Vulcan Materials upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan

Dec. 08, 2022 9:26 AM ETVulcan Materials Company (VMC), MLMBy: Rob Williams, SA NY

Pile of sand and stone with shoval tractor

hadkhanong_Thailand/iStock via Getty Images

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) on Thursday was upgraded to Overweight from Neutral by analysts at JPMorgan. They said the maker of construction materials such as gravel and crushed stone isn’t expensive compared with peer company Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), which already was rated Overweight.

Both companies are top picks for the bank, which has a positive opinion about the construction materials industry going into next year. A combination of lower energy prices and stronger pricing for so-called aggregates such as sand and crushed stone that are used to make cement will help the companies, JPMorgan said.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.