Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) on Thursday was upgraded to Overweight from Neutral by analysts at JPMorgan. They said the maker of construction materials such as gravel and crushed stone isn’t expensive compared with peer company Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), which already was rated Overweight.

Both companies are top picks for the bank, which has a positive opinion about the construction materials industry going into next year. A combination of lower energy prices and stronger pricing for so-called aggregates such as sand and crushed stone that are used to make cement will help the companies, JPMorgan said.