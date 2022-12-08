Live Current Media enters LOI to acquire GoFamer Oy in $0.25M transaction
Dec. 08, 2022 8:49 AM ETLive Current Media, Inc. (LIVC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Live Current Media (OTCQB:LIVC) has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire GoFamer Oy of Finland in an all stock transaction.
- Pursuant to the terms, Live Current will purchase all of the outstanding share capital of GoFamer Oy in an all stock transaction valued at $0.25M.
- As part of the transaction, Jere Virtanen, GoFamer's CEO and founder, will enter into an employment agreement with Live Current on mutually agreeable terms.
- The final transaction is subject to due diligence by both companies.
Comments